Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.9% of those games.

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .254 AVG .229 .275 OBP .272 .418 SLG .381 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 12 29/4 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings