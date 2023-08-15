After hitting .214 with a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 38 of 82 games this year (46.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.2%).

He has homered in 4.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has had an RBI in 17 games this year (20.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 82 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .250 AVG .161 .282 OBP .207 .355 SLG .226 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 19 RBI 7 38/6 K/BB 39/8 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings