Kerry Carpenter and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (157 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Carpenter is batting .368 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 24 games this year (32.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (34.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .357 AVG .203 .403 OBP .283 .519 SLG .504 12 XBH 15 4 HR 11 16 RBI 25 27/9 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings