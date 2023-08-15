Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (157 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Carpenter is batting .368 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 24 games this year (32.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (34.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.357
|AVG
|.203
|.403
|OBP
|.283
|.519
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|25
|27/9
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ober (6-6) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.