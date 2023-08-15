Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .268 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Vierling has had a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.7%).
- In 6.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.4% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (30.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.239
|AVG
|.294
|.309
|OBP
|.339
|.327
|SLG
|.435
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|27/15
|K/BB
|39/10
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
