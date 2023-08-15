Miguel Cabrera vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
- In 60.9% of his 69 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has an RBI in 15 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 14 of 69 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Andy Ibáñez
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Eric Haase
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Nick Maton
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.281
|AVG
|.227
|.346
|OBP
|.306
|.368
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|29/12
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.