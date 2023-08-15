The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter take the field in the first game of a two-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 113 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .234 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 466 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Alex Faedo (2-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Faedo has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen

