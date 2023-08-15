Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (62-58) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (53-65) at Target Field on Tuesday, August 15, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Twins have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.6%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 13 of 28 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.