Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 100 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .228/.308/.412 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .307/.369/.478 on the season.

Greene has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ober Stats

The Twins' Bailey Ober (6-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 19 starts this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 9 5.0 11 5 4 9 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 5.0 6 2 2 3 0 at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 95 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashing .230/.306/.409 so far this season.

Correa will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has put up 72 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .238/.299/.465 slash line on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

