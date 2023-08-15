Tigers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 15
Kerry Carpenter carries a 10-game hitting streak into the Detroit Tigers' (53-65) game against the Minnesota Twins (62-58), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Target Field.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-6) for the Twins and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
- Faedo has registered three quality starts this year.
- Faedo heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Alex Faedo vs. Twins
- He will face off against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 958 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .415 (15th in the league) with 164 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Faedo has a 5.79 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober
- The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (6-6) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 19 games.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Bailey Ober vs. Tigers
- The Tigers have scored 466 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 936 hits, 24th in baseball, with 113 home runs (28th in the league).
- The Tigers have gone 16-for-48 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.
