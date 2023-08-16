Akil Baddoo vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .220 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Baddoo has recorded a hit in 36 of 75 games this season (48.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 21.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.214
|AVG
|.226
|.264
|OBP
|.346
|.333
|SLG
|.387
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|28/20
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
