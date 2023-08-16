Akil Baddoo -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .220 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.
  • Baddoo has recorded a hit in 36 of 75 games this season (48.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 21.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 36
.214 AVG .226
.264 OBP .346
.333 SLG .387
8 XBH 9
3 HR 4
8 RBI 17
33/8 K/BB 28/20
2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
