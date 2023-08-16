Eric Haase -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Haase has recorded a hit in 38 of 83 games this year (45.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.0%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 20.5% of his games this season, Haase has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 19 games this year (22.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 44
.250 AVG .158
.282 OBP .209
.355 SLG .223
7 XBH 6
3 HR 1
19 RBI 7
38/6 K/BB 40/9
1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Maeda (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
