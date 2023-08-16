Eric Haase vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Eric Haase -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Haase has recorded a hit in 38 of 83 games this year (45.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.0%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20.5% of his games this season, Haase has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this year (22.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.250
|AVG
|.158
|.282
|OBP
|.209
|.355
|SLG
|.223
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|7
|38/6
|K/BB
|40/9
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.