Eric Haase -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Haase has recorded a hit in 38 of 83 games this year (45.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.0%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 20.5% of his games this season, Haase has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 games this year (22.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .250 AVG .158 .282 OBP .209 .355 SLG .223 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 19 RBI 7 38/6 K/BB 40/9 1 SB 2

