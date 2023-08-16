Kerry Carpenter vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.459 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Carpenter is batting .353 with three homers during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- Carpenter has had a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has an RBI in 24 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (35.5%), including seven multi-run games (9.2%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.357
|AVG
|.206
|.403
|OBP
|.289
|.519
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|25
|27/9
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
