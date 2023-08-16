The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.459 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Carpenter is batting .353 with three homers during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Carpenter has had a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has an RBI in 24 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (35.5%), including seven multi-run games (9.2%).

Other Tigers Players vs the Twins

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .357 AVG .206 .403 OBP .289 .519 SLG .500 12 XBH 15 4 HR 11 16 RBI 25 27/9 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings