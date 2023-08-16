The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .271 with 25 walks and 38 runs scored.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (19.1%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (29.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .239 AVG .298 .309 OBP .342 .327 SLG .442 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 13 RBI 15 27/15 K/BB 41/10 3 SB 2

