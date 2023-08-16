The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .271 with 25 walks and 38 runs scored.
  • He ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Vierling has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 games this year (19.1%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (29.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Twins

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 48
.239 AVG .298
.309 OBP .342
.327 SLG .442
9 XBH 14
2 HR 5
13 RBI 15
27/15 K/BB 41/10
3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Maeda (3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
