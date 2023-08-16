Matt Vierling vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .271 with 25 walks and 38 runs scored.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (19.1%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (29.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Eric Haase
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.239
|AVG
|.298
|.309
|OBP
|.342
|.327
|SLG
|.442
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|27/15
|K/BB
|41/10
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.