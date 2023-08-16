Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (43 of 70), with at least two hits 12 times (17.1%).

In 70 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games.

He has scored in 15 games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Twins

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .281 AVG .230 .346 OBP .313 .368 SLG .310 8 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 11 29/12 K/BB 21/13 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings