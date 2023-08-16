Miguel Cabrera vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (43 of 70), with at least two hits 12 times (17.1%).
- In 70 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.281
|AVG
|.230
|.346
|OBP
|.313
|.368
|SLG
|.310
|8
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|11
|29/12
|K/BB
|21/13
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
