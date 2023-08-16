On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .303 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Greene has gotten a hit in 63 of 83 games this season (75.9%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (31.3%).

He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 39 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Other Tigers Players vs the Twins

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .344 AVG .263 .393 OBP .337 .525 SLG .419 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 14 RBI 15 50/13 K/BB 46/17 3 SB 3

