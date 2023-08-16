Riley Greene vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .303 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 63 of 83 games this season (75.9%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (31.3%).
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 39 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Other Tigers Players vs the Twins
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.344
|AVG
|.263
|.393
|OBP
|.337
|.525
|SLG
|.419
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|15
|50/13
|K/BB
|46/17
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
