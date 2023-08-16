The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .418.

In 68 of 117 games this year (58.1%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 45 games this season (38.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 48 of 117 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Twins

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .212 AVG .242 .310 OBP .306 .363 SLG .468 19 XBH 26 6 HR 13 24 RBI 40 62/28 K/BB 60/20 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings