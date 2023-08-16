Spencer Torkelson vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .418.
- In 68 of 117 games this year (58.1%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 45 games this season (38.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 117 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.212
|AVG
|.242
|.310
|OBP
|.306
|.363
|SLG
|.468
|19
|XBH
|26
|6
|HR
|13
|24
|RBI
|40
|62/28
|K/BB
|60/20
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
