Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (63-58) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at 1:10 PM (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (469 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

