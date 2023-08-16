Reese Olson will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 115 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .374 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 469 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Olson (2-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Olson has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad

