Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (63-58), who are going for a series sweep, will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 16. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 3.97 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (2-5, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Tigers' game against the Twins but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Twins with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Kerry Carpenter get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Twins have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (40.2%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.