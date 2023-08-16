Zach McKinstry vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 65 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (6.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in 20 games this season (18.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Eric Haase
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.251
|AVG
|.223
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.386
|SLG
|.331
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|44/15
|6
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.