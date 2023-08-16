After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 65 of 110 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (6.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has had an RBI in 20 games this season (18.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Twins

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 55
.251 AVG .223
.321 OBP .286
.386 SLG .331
15 XBH 11
4 HR 3
17 RBI 10
38/17 K/BB 44/15
6 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
