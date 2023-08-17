On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while hitting .222.

Baddoo is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Baddoo has recorded a hit in 37 of 76 games this year (48.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.1% of his games this season, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26 games this season (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .214 AVG .231 .264 OBP .364 .333 SLG .389 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 8 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 29/23 2 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings