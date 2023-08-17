The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 94 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

Vierling has recorded a hit in 59 of 95 games this year (62.1%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.3%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has had an RBI in 19 games this year (20.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .239 AVG .301 .309 OBP .343 .327 SLG .441 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 27/15 K/BB 42/10 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings