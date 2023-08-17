On Thursday, Riley Greene (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBI) against the Twins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .309 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

In 76.2% of his 84 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has driven home a run in 26 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 40 games this year (47.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .344 AVG .274 .393 OBP .344 .525 SLG .457 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 50/13 K/BB 47/17 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings