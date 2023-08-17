Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) versus the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:15 PM on August 17.

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (2-2) for the Tigers and Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit is 6-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 477 (four per game).

The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule