Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) in the series opener at Progressive Field on Thursday, August 17. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.39 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Tigers have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Guardians have come away with 21 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Guardians have won seven of 28 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

