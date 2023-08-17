Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 66 of 111 games this year (59.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (13.5%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this year (18.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (36.9%), including three games with multiple runs (2.7%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .251 AVG .223 .321 OBP .286 .386 SLG .330 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 45/15 6 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings