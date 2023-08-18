Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (12-18) take on the Atlanta Dream (15-16) at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia on Friday, August 18 at 7:30 PM ET.

Atlanta enters this matchup after an 86-65 loss versus Las Vegas. The Dream's leading scorer was Allisha Gray, who finished with 19 points. Chicago is coming into this game having lost to Washington 83-76 in their last outing. Copper led the team with 17 points.

Dream vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-125 to win)

Dream (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+105 to win)

Sky (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-1.5)

Dream (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are seventh in the WNBA in points scored (80.5 per game) and eighth in points allowed (83.7).

Chicago grabs 33.1 rebounds per game and concede 34.5 boards, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

The Sky are fourth in the league in assists (20.1 per game) in 2023.

With 13.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.5 turnovers forced, Chicago is seventh and fifth in the league, respectively.

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Defensively, Chicago is best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.4. It is fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.6%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

At home the Sky score 82.1 points per game, 3.2 more than away (78.9). Defensively they concede 84.6 points per game at home, 1.8 more than away (82.8).

This year Chicago is averaging fewer rebounds at home (31.3 per game) than on the road (34.8). And it is conceding more at home (34.7) than away (34.4).

At home the Sky are collecting 21 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (19.2).

Chicago commits fewer turnovers per game at home (12.5) than on the road (15.1), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.5) than away (14.5).

The Sky sink more 3-pointers per game at home (8.4) than on the road (7.6), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.6%) than away (34.2%).

This season Chicago is allowing more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (5.9). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have won six out of the 18 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Dream are 5-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Chicago's record against the spread is 14-15-0.

Chicago has an ATS record of 10-8 as a 1.5-point underdog or greater.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Sky.

