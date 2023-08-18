Kerry Carpenter vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- batting .459 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Carpenter enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with four homers.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Carpenter has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (15.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.357
|AVG
|.215
|.403
|OBP
|.295
|.519
|SLG
|.523
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|26
|27/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.80 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
