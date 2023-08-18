Kerry Carpenter -- batting .459 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Carpenter enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with four homers.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Carpenter has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (15.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .357 AVG .215 .403 OBP .295 .519 SLG .523 12 XBH 16 4 HR 12 16 RBI 26 27/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings