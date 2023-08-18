On Friday, Matt Vierling (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year (28 of 95), with two or more runs eight times (8.4%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .239 AVG .301 .309 OBP .343 .327 SLG .441 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 27/15 K/BB 42/10 3 SB 2

