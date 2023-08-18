Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bello Stats
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (8-7) will make his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.
- Bello has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|4.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.331/.433 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has put up 65 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .281/.415/.615 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.