When they host the Chicago Sky (12-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, August 18, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (15-16) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak. The Sky have also lost three games in a row.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-2.5) 163.5 -135 +114 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-2.5) 163.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-2.5) 163.5 -150 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-1.5) 164.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream are 14-15-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • Chicago has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in nine of those games.
  • Dream games have gone over the point total 12 out of 30 times this season.
  • Sky games have gone over the point total 14 out of 29 times this year.

