The Atlanta Dream (15-16) carry a three-game skid into a home matchup versus the Chicago Sky (12-18), who have lost three straight as well. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on ION) on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Dream

Chicago's 80.5 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 84.2 Atlanta allows.

Chicago has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

This season, the Sky have a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

Chicago is making 36.9% of its shots from deep, which is four percentage points higher than the 32.9% Atlanta's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sky are 11-6 in games when the team makes more than 32.9% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 3.3 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 86.1 points per contest, 5.6 more than their season average of 80.5.

Chicago is making 9.2 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage in its last 10 games, compared to its season averages of 8 and 36.9%.

Sky Injuries