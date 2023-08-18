Spencer Torkelson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 103 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .431.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (69 of 118), with multiple hits 28 times (23.7%).
- In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this year (39.0%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (49 of 118), with two or more runs 10 times (8.5%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.212
|AVG
|.246
|.310
|OBP
|.308
|.363
|SLG
|.492
|19
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|42
|62/28
|K/BB
|61/20
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.80 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
