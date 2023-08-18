On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 103 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .431.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (69 of 118), with multiple hits 28 times (23.7%).

In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 games this year (39.0%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (49 of 118), with two or more runs 10 times (8.5%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .212 AVG .246 .310 OBP .308 .363 SLG .492 19 XBH 28 6 HR 15 24 RBI 42 62/28 K/BB 61/20 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings