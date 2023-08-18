Friday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on August 18.

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (1-3, 2.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Tarik Skubal (2-2, 4.18 ERA).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 40, or 40.8%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 34-44 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (477 total, four per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule