Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Friday.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -165 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (40.8%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 23-26 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 60 of 120 chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 28-33 23-29 31-36 45-46 9-19

