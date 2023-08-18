The Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and Detroit Tigers (54-66) square off in the first of a four-game series on Friday at Progressive Field, at 4:10 PM ET. The Guardians are coming off a series split with the Reds, and the Tigers a series split with the Twins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-3) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (2-2) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.80 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (2-2) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

So far this season, Skubal does not have a quality start.

Skubal will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians' Williams (1-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.80 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Williams has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

