Zack Short vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Short has picked up a hit in 30 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in five games this year (7.0%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has had an RBI in 15 games this season (21.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (16.9%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|28
|.255
|AVG
|.194
|.306
|OBP
|.299
|.402
|SLG
|.313
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|19/10
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.80 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
