SC Freiburg and TSG Hoffenheim square off in one of many exciting matchups on the Bundesliga schedule on Saturday.

Information on how to watch Saturday's Bundesliga action is included for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg (0-0-0) journeys to match up with TSG Hoffenheim (0-0-0) at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (+125)

TSG Hoffenheim (+125) Underdog: SC Freiburg (+190)

SC Freiburg (+190) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum (0-0-0) journeys to match up with VfB Stuttgart (0-0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-150)

VfB Stuttgart (-150) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+350)

VfL Bochum (+350) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch FC Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach (0-0-0) is on the road to take on FC Augsburg (0-0-0) at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (+140)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+140) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+165)

FC Augsburg (+165) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (0-0-0) is on the road to play VfL Wolfsburg (0-0-0) at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (-175)

VfL Wolfsburg (-175) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+390)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+390) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig (0-0-0) is on the road to take on Bayer Leverkusen (0-0-0) at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (+135)

Bayer Leverkusen (+135) Underdog: RB Leipzig (+170)

RB Leipzig (+170) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs FC Cologne

FC Cologne (0-0-0) journeys to take on Borussia Dortmund (0-0-0) at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (-275)

Borussia Dortmund (-275) Underdog: FC Cologne (+550)

FC Cologne (+550) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!