Jordan Spieth is part of the field at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois in the 2023 BMW Championship from August 17-19. The par-70 course spans 7,366 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Spieth at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Spieth has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 15 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Spieth has finished in the top five twice in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 17 -6 275 0 16 6 7 $7.4M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Spieth's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 three times and the top 20 six times. His average finish has been 22nd.

Spieth made the cut in each of his nine most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Spieth played this event was in 2022, and he finished 19th.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) measures 7,366 yards for this tournament, 350 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,016).

Golfers at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) have averaged a score of +7 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Spieth has played in the past year has been 21 yards shorter than the 7,366 yards Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +7 average at this course.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.06 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

His 3.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was strong, putting him in the 93rd percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Spieth was better than 97% of the golfers (averaging 3.13 strokes).

Spieth shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on eight of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other competitors averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Spieth recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Spieth had more birdies or better (18) than the field average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

At that last outing, Spieth's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.4).

Spieth ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.6.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Spieth finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +3000

