Kerry Carpenter -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (17.7%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.9%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (15.2%).

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .357 AVG .212 .403 OBP .292 .519 SLG .504 12 XBH 16 4 HR 12 16 RBI 27 27/9 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings