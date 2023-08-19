Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .255 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 45 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%).

He has scored in 15 of 72 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .281 AVG .231 .346 OBP .309 .368 SLG .322 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 29/12 K/BB 22/13 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings