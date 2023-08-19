Miguel Cabrera vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .255 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 45 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%).
- He has scored in 15 of 72 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.281
|AVG
|.231
|.346
|OBP
|.309
|.368
|SLG
|.322
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/12
|K/BB
|22/13
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 124 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (9-2) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.90, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.