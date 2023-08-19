Riley Greene vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .304 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 65 of 86 games this year (75.6%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (31.4%).
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 86), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.344
|AVG
|.267
|.393
|OBP
|.339
|.525
|SLG
|.442
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|50/13
|K/BB
|51/18
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 124 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (9-2) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 2.90 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.