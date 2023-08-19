Spencer Torkelson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (.833 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.430) and total hits (104) this season.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (70 of 120), with multiple hits 28 times (23.3%).
- In 14.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has had an RBI in 46 games this season (38.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 120 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.212
|AVG
|.244
|.310
|OBP
|.310
|.363
|SLG
|.488
|19
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|42
|62/28
|K/BB
|63/22
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 124 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
