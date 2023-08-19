Saturday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (59-64) and the Detroit Tigers (55-67) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (9-2) to the mound, while Matt Manning (4-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 23 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (482 total).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule