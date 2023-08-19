Tanner Bibee's Cleveland Guardians (59-64) take on the Detroit Tigers (55-67) on Saturday at Progressive Field, as he attempts to pick up his 10th win of the campaign. It begins at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Bibee (9-2) for the Guardians and Matt Manning (4-4) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (9-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Manning - DET (4-4, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.

Manning heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Manning will look to build on a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 11 outings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians' Bibee (9-2) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in 19 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Bibee has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Tanner Bibee vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 482 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 121 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Tigers have gone 7-for-16 with two doubles and four RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.