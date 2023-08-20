The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 44 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 18 games this year (22.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .254 AVG .228 .275 OBP .269 .418 SLG .382 13 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 13 29/4 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings