The Detroit Lions have +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 20.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.

Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 380 yards per game.

At home last season, the Lions were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.

As the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions went 3-2.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Click here to read about Goff's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

Should you draft St. Brown in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

Is Montgomery worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Click here to learn more about Jones' 2023 fantasy value!

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Anzalone compiled 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

Odds are current as of August 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.