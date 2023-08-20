After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.325) this season, fueled by 95 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 60 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Vierling has driven in a run in 19 games this season (19.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .239 AVG .294 .309 OBP .338 .327 SLG .428 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 27/15 K/BB 46/11 3 SB 2

