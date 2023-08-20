On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.
  • In 45 of 73 games this season (61.6%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
  • In 73 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.5%).
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.281 AVG .224
.346 OBP .300
.368 SLG .312
8 XBH 9
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
29/12 K/BB 23/13
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • Allen (6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
