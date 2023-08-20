Miguel Cabrera vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.
- In 45 of 73 games this season (61.6%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- In 73 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.5%).
- He has scored in 15 games this season (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.281
|AVG
|.224
|.346
|OBP
|.300
|.368
|SLG
|.312
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/12
|K/BB
|23/13
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Allen (6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
