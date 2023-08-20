On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.

In 45 of 73 games this season (61.6%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

In 73 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.5%).

He has scored in 15 games this season (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .281 AVG .224 .346 OBP .300 .368 SLG .312 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 29/12 K/BB 23/13 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings