On Sunday, Riley Greene (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .304.

Greene has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 87 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.0% of those games.

In 12.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has driven in a run in 26 games this season (29.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season (42 of 87), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .344 AVG .267 .393 OBP .337 .525 SLG .438 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 50/13 K/BB 52/18 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings