Riley Greene vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Riley Greene (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Guardians
|Tigers vs Guardians Odds
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .304.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 87 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.0% of those games.
- In 12.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has driven in a run in 26 games this season (29.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season (42 of 87), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Andy Ibáñez
- Click Here for Zack Short
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.344
|AVG
|.267
|.393
|OBP
|.337
|.525
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|50/13
|K/BB
|52/18
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Allen (6-5) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.